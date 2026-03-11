Large crowds, new technology, hot temperatures as THE PLAYERS gets underway

Jacksonville, FL — Traffic delays and congestion are expected to continue building on the eve of THE PLAYERS.

104.5 WOKV will provide First Alert Traffic updates throughout the week, and live coverage from TPC Sawgrass on Jacksonville’s Morning News 6:00 - 10:00 am.

The First Alert Forecast is hot again today with temperatures into the low 90s, likely breaking records.

A cold front will pass through our area Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will move first across NE Florida in the afternoon.

Some weather delays are possible at THE PLAYERS briefly in the afternoon. Rain totals Thursday will average 0.25-0.50″, with isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms.

Scott Maynard, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, says foot traffic brings in around $150 million.

New technology could make the process of getting into THE PLAYERS easier. The PGA Tour is offering facial recognition to access the course. It’ll allow for seamless entry and shorter wait times.

The PGA Tour App is debuting Tourcast Range, an interactive 3D experience that will allow fan to follow their favorite players’ practice sessions.

The PLAYERS Championship once again is providing complimentary and discounted tickets for service members, veterans, and their families.

