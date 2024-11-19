Large fire burning at Jacksonville tire recycling center in Eastport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are working a large fire Tuesday morning at a tire recycling center in Eastport. Jacksonville City Councilmember Mike Gay who represents the area went to the fire location after seeing people talking about it on social media. He said the call came in around midnight at the facility, Atlantic Can recycling, 11985 Palm Lake Drive. Gay said it could take firefighters days to put out the blaze because there are no fire hydrants at the facility. Fire crews are having to pump water from a nearby apartment complex and drive it back to the fire, Gay said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Fire at Jacksonville tire recycling center Crews working to put out a fire Tuesday morning at Atlantic Can tire recycling, 11985 Palm Lake Drive, Jacksonville.

