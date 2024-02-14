Large police presence due to reported shooting in Murray Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large police presence has been observed in the Murray Hill area due to a reported shooting near Dancy St. and Post St.

The Murray Hill Baptist Church has been taped off.

Witnesses have told Action News Jax that they reported hearing three to four gunshots near the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to gather more details to learn if anyone was shot.

As this is an ongoing scene, updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. Stay tuned for further developments on this breaking story.

