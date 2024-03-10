Large police presence reported on Yellow Bluff Rd.

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large police presence has been observed in the vicinity of 1287 Yellow Bluff Rd.

Several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol cars have been deployed to the scene, with police tape cordoning off a section of Yellow Bluff Rd. and New Berlin Rd.

In response to the closure, authorities are directing individuals to navigate around the non-taped areas of Walgreens to bypass the scene.

Action News Jax has dispatched reporters to the site to gather further details and provide updates as the situation unfolds.

