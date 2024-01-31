Last day of registration for Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine’ event in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Everyone deserves a “Night to Shine,” and an upcoming event where that’s possible is wrapping up registration.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Wednesday, Jan. 31, is the last day to sign up for the Time Tebow Foundation’s “Night to Shine” event in Georgia.

The event invites people with special needs 14 years old or older to a free, unforgettable prom night experience.

The event will take place at Kingsland’s First Baptist Church in Camden County.

You can visit the Night to Shine website or email nighttoshine@kingslandfbc.org to register.

Read: Northbound side of Dames Point Bridge closed due to deadly crash, authorities say

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.