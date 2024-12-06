Lawmakers work to preserve state parks from incoming developers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — State lawmakers are working to preserve state parks and protect them from developers.

Over the summer, Action News Jax told you when many locals protested against plans that could have brought golf courses and lodgings to Florida state parks. Now, the threat of such development could soon come to an end.

Locals tell Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez, that they are relieved to learn about the efforts to protect state parks, especially Anastasia State Park. It was slated to receive lodges and pickleball courts.

Dan Meissner is one of many people who goes to Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. He said when he learned about the “State Parks Preservation Act,” bill, he was thrilled.

“It’d be wonderful if they keep it just the way it is,” Meissner said.

State Senator Gayle Harrel said she filed the bill to protect the parks from developers who want to destroy their natural habitats.

“Everyday people just came out and were so disturbed that our state parks would be used for something other than they were intended for and that is really to preserve and protect the natural habitat and environment,” Harrel said.

Floridians created an uproar after learning the state’s “Great Outdoors Initiative” would bring hotels, golf courses, and tennis courts to nine state parks.

“The likes of those is introduction an ailment that is outside the original intent of the creation of a state park,” Sierra Club Northeast Florida Chair Logan Cross said.

The Sierra Club Northeast Florida is an environmental advocacy group. Cross and many others were not happy when they learned Anastasia State Park was on that list.

“It was horrible,” Meissner said. “Everybody in the neighborhood was devastated.”

From neighbors to local leaders, many were outraged and protested against it -- until Governor Ron DeSantis backpedaled and said the plan would go back to the drawing board.

But Harrell said she didn’t want to take any chances.

“We want to make sure it *never* happens again,” Harrell said.

The bill prohibits “sports facilities” in state parks, but it also outlines what outdoor recreational activities can be done, like fishing, camping, and boating.

It would also limit camping cabins to no more than six people.

“This legislation seems to close the door on another attempt and that’s why we’re very pleased about this,” Cross said.

Now, Harrell is calling on lawmakers across the state to sign on and sponsor the bill.

