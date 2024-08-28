Leaders of Northeast Florida unite against the state’s proposal to develop Anastasia State park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Northeast Florida leaders are coming together in opposition to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) controversial “Great Outdoors Initiative” proposal to develop parts of Anastasia State Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The plan, which includes constructing a 350-room lodge—potentially the second-largest hotel in St. Johns County—alongside pickleball courts, disc golf courses, and golf courses, has sparked widespread concern among local officials and residents.

The message from speakers on Wednesday was unmistakable: Florida’s state parks should remain untouched, preserving their natural beauty the way it is now for future generations.

READ: St. Augustine community protests against proposed major land development at Anastasia State Park

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond joined forces with the beaches mayors and other local leaders, strongly voicing their opposition.

“We need to show the entire state of Florida that we want to keep this park perfect,” said Councilman Diamond, reflecting the united stance of the community.

St. Augustine Beach Mayor Dylan Rumrell echoed these sentiments, stating, “I’m adamantly opposed to it as a generational Floridian.”

As local community members and leaders continue their fight to prevent the development, questions are being raised about the legal protections for state parks. Action News Jax reached out about possible plans to introduce a bill to safeguard these areas.

State Representative Cyndi Stevenson noted that while she has reviewed relevant statutes, there is uncertainty about whether protections exist against such proposals being launched without local input.

“I am not sure that we have even followed the laws that I thought were good at protecting,” Stevenson remarked. “This is a wakeup call because if this is okay, there needs to be additional legislation and ultimately, sometimes that means constitutional amendments.”

Related: Florida unveils 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative amid concerns over environmental impacts to state parks

As community opposition grows, St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold reassured residents that their concerns were being heard.

“This rollout doesn’t just feel like a done deal for them, it feels like a done deal for us,” Arnold stated.

The upcoming St. Augustine Beach City Commission meeting on September 9th will be a critical moment, as Mayor Rumrell plans to introduce a resolution opposing the development. Both community members and leaders are mobilizing to ensure Anastasia State Park remains a pristine natural treasure for future generations.

A survey has been released to ask for the community’s input on the changes to the state parks, which you can fill out HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.