Learn from the Jumbo Shrimp: Youth baseball clinic registration now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced the team will be hosting a youth baseball clinic this summer at Vystar Ballpark.

Both Jumbo Shrimp players and coaches will be there to give the next generation of baseball players pointers during the height of baseball season.

Children aged 7 to 14 will be able to learn the fundamentals from the professionals during the two-day camp, running from June 26 to June 27th.

Camp hours will be between 9 A.M. and Noon, with daily arrival time beginning at 8:30 A.M.

Lunch will be provided daily, as well as tickets to the 7:05 P.M. game on June 27th against the Nashville Sounds and two undated tickets to a 2025 game of their choice.

All children registered by June 22nd will also receive a camp t-shirt.

Participation is $200 per camper, but prices are lowered to $175 until April 12th.

To secure a spot for your player, click here.

