The learning doesn’t stop; DCPS offers free laptops to achieve summer goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The summer has officially begun but that doesn’t mean the learning stops.

Duval County Public Schools is offering a free, brand-new laptop for students to take home while they’re off for the summer.

To be eligible students must be enrolled in a traditional DCPS school and demonstrate need in the application.

DCPS said the laptops are offered through a special grant called the Emergency Communications Fund (ECF) grant.

Families can apply by completing the ECF Laptop Survey.

