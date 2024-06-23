At least 1 person dead after propane truck crash in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash at the intersection of US 1 and Las Calinas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP was dispatched around 4:14 p.m.

The crash involved a car and a propane truck.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax the car may have rear-ended the truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There was a gas leak, but it has since been shut down.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.