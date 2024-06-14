‘Let’s get it done:’ Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars celebrate reaching 5-year, $275M contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars officially confirmed Friday that they have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Action Sports Jax first told you late Thursday night that they agreed to a deal that’s the biggest in franchise history, $275 million over five years.

The face of the franchise is locked in for the rest of the decade, making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

It’s a contract Jags fans have been hoping to see get done and now they can relax knowing Lawrence is the guy for years to come.

Lawrence talked about his desire to bring a championship to the River City in a statement released Friday:

“I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville. My family and I love this city -- it has become home to us and this solidifies that even more. We can’t thank Mr. Khan, and everyone involved enough for their belief in me. I know that the best is yet to come and this is only the beginning. The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let’s get it done.”

In a statement also released Friday, General Manager Trent Baalke called Lawrence a “foundational talent:”

“With this five-year extension, the vision we had when we selected Trevor first overall in 2021 has become a reality. Our objectives have always been aligned. As an organization, we have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and Trevor is a foundational talent that we will continue to build around in our quest for a championship. With his talent, work ethic, leadership, and competitive drive we are confident the best is yet to come and are thrilled that he and Marissa will continue to make Jacksonville their home.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Friday he was pleased to get a deal done with Lawrence, as the team was able to with linebacker Josh Allen in April:

“I am delighted that we’ve agreed to terms on a contract extension for Trevor Lawrence. Trevor and Trent Baalke both deserve immense credit for their determination over the offseason to reach a deal that will provide long-term benefits to our football team, the Jacksonville community and our fans everywhere. To get it done comfortably and amicably ahead of training camp, as with the long-term agreement we reached in April with Josh Allen, is a further statement that the Jacksonville Jaguars are committed to winning now and for many seasons to come.”

