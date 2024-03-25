Local

Libraries in St. Johns County to stay open seven days a week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Public Library System to extend service hours in April.

Main library branch St. Johns County Public Library System to extend service hours in April.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — To better help residents access libraries, St. Johns County announced the expansion of service hours beginning Sun., April 7.

Bartram Tail, Main, Ponte Vedra Beach, and Southeast library branches will now open on Sunday, giving county residents access to an SJCPLS branch seven days a week.

The county also said that Anastasia Island and Hastings branches will open from 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 8.

The additional day and extended service hours have been made possible because of additional staffing by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners within 2024′s budget.

“Our community has been patiently waiting for us to open on Sundays and add Monday hours at the Anastasia Island and Hastings branches since we reduced services during the 2008 recession,” Library Director Debra Rhodes Gibson said. “We’re thrilled to have the support of the Board of County Commissioners to extend hours and make it more convenient for families, professionals, and those with less-flexible schedules to visit SJCPLS. We look forward to spending more time with our patrons in the library!”

The public library wanted to also remind people that by signing up for a library card residents of the county receive 24/7 access to SJCPLS’s e-library for downloading e-books, reading the New York Times or Wall Street Journal digital editions, streaming movies and music, and researching for work and school projects.

For more information about SJCPLS branches or the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.sjcpls.org, email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com, or stop by any branch or bookmobile.

