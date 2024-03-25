Libraries in St. Johns County to stay open seven days a week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — To better help residents access libraries, St. Johns County announced the expansion of service hours beginning Sun., April 7.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bartram Tail, Main, Ponte Vedra Beach, and Southeast library branches will now open on Sunday, giving county residents access to an SJCPLS branch seven days a week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The county also said that Anastasia Island and Hastings branches will open from 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 8.

The additional day and extended service hours have been made possible because of additional staffing by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners within 2024′s budget.

READ: Jacksonville Humane Society to offer free veterinary care on Tuesday

“Our community has been patiently waiting for us to open on Sundays and add Monday hours at the Anastasia Island and Hastings branches since we reduced services during the 2008 recession,” Library Director Debra Rhodes Gibson said. “We’re thrilled to have the support of the Board of County Commissioners to extend hours and make it more convenient for families, professionals, and those with less-flexible schedules to visit SJCPLS. We look forward to spending more time with our patrons in the library!”

The public library wanted to also remind people that by signing up for a library card residents of the county receive 24/7 access to SJCPLS’s e-library for downloading e-books, reading the New York Times or Wall Street Journal digital editions, streaming movies and music, and researching for work and school projects.

For more information about SJCPLS branches or the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.sjcpls.org, email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com, or stop by any branch or bookmobile.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.