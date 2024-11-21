‘Life-altering consequences:’ New training aims to discourage school threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting next school year, Florida school districts will be required to offer annual training for parents to educate them on how to use the Fortify Florida app.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The FortifyFL app is a tool implemented in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, intended to make it easier for students and parents alike to report suspicious activity and school threats.

However, according to Florida’s Office of Safe Schools, the start of this school year saw the safety tool abused.

“We have seen a tremendous uptick in the number of tips at FortifyFL. Predominately false tips,” said Vice Chancellor Darren Norris with the Office of Safe Schools during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

During that meeting, board members approved the new requirement for school districts to offer training on the app.

The training will have to include information about the penalties for making false reports.

Students are already required to undergo training on the app at the start of each school year.

Those trainings will also now have to emphasize the consequences of false reports.

In Duval, police made at least 38 arrests related to school threats between August 1st and October 25th of this year.

It’s not clear how many of those arrests were due to false reports through the FortifyFL app, but both St. Johns and Duval County Public Schools sent emails to parents this school year emphasizing the dangers and consequences of making false reports.

During the board meeting Wednesday, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. encouraged parents to talk with their children and discourage them from abusing the app.

“I urge parents and guardians to discuss the issue with their students and take this training that is now provided by their school district,” said Diaz. ”False threats, even if intended as a joke, can result in life-altering consequences.”

For those who do make false threats of violence against schools, the penalties are stiff.

Violations constitute a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine."

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.