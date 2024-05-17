Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park opens on June 27 after three years of construction

After three years of construction, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park in Lavilla will finally open to the public in about a month. Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer made the announcement during Thursday’s DIA board meeting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park. Saved the date for the ribbon cutting on June 27th,” Boyer said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This comes after three years of construction on the $4 million park. It was expected to be completed back in the summer of 2022, but it’s had multiple delays.

“COVID didn’t help, construction prices went up, and there was a waiting line of materials which backed logged Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said.

Carlucci believes the manufacturing setback with COVID is what contributed to the delays in building the park.

READ: Swisher joined Groundwork Jacksonville to cleanup the S-Line Rail Trail in Springfield

“This setback is disappointing to many because it certainly is to me. I keep waiting and waiting for it. I knew it would eventually come,” Carlucci said.

City officials believe other developing parks like James Weldon Johnson Park won’t take nearly as long to renovate.

The park’s location is where James Weldon Johnson and his brother, John Rosamond Johnson, were born. The two were responsible for creating the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” which is considered the Black National Anthem.

Mayor Donna Deegan along with other city leaders will be at the 10 am Ribbon Cutting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.