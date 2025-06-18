Local

Lightning strike causes house fire in Baker County

Baker County, Fla. — A house in Baker County caught fire Monday night after it was hit by lightning.

The Baker County Fire Rescue was notified at around 7:48 p.m.

Fire crews got to the home five minutes later and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The people living there had already gotten out safely. They said the fire started in the attic.

Firefighters tried to go inside to stop the fire, but had to back out because the flames were too strong.

They worked from the outside instead.

Crews from nearby departments and five water trucks helped put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and all pets are safe.

The family is receiving support from Grace Fellowship Church.

Fire officials thanked the community for their support and prayers.

