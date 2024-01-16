LIST: Cold weather shelters opening in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia ahead of freezing temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freeze warnings and wind chill advisories across our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, several cold weather shelters are opening in our area.

We will update this list with more information as it becomes available.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

City Rescue Mission: Will increase its overnight capacity and extend hours and will remain open each day as temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees. People seeking safe shelter may check into CRM’s New Life Inn at 234 West State Street at 2:30 p.m. All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

St. Johns County

A release from the county said First United Methodist Church will open its doors from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone who needs a place to stay. The church can be found at 118 King St. in St. Augustine. Shelter information is also available as a recording on the St. Johns County cold night shelter hotline at 904-819-4344 and on social media.

Putnam County

Putnam County Emergency Management shared the following cold weather shelter information on its Facebook page:

First Presbyterian Church of Palatka, Westminster Hall, 126 South 2nd St, Palatka, open 7 pm – 7 am

FAMILIES ONLY: Life Church, 2701 Reid St, Palatka, open 7 pm – 7 am

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

Camden County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post, “Individuals needing a warming center (shelter) should contact 912-729-5602 for more information.”

