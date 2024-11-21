LIST | Places those in need can eat a Thanksgiving meal for free in NE Florida, SE Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Farm Bureau Federation says the overall cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be lower than last year thanks to cheaper turkeys.

While that’s good news for many families, some may still go without. Thanks to many organizations and churches in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, many of those in need will be able to enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

The following is a list of many of those organizations:

What: Thanksgiving Baskets Giveaway

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Where: 6408 Armstrong Road, Elkton

Must be present, come one, come all in need.

What: Farm Share Thanksgiving food distribution

When: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: FSCJ Downtown Campus, Lot #4, 101 W. State St., Jacksonville

The food bank will be providing fresh produce, free turkeys, and non-perishable items to over 2,000 families in need, the news release states. “The event will be a drive-thru distribution to prioritize safety and minimize contact, with attendees required to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed,” the news release states.

What: Feeding the 5,000, First Baptist Church of Middleburg

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Clay High School Parking Lot

And

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: First Middleburg, Parsonage Street Lot

“Families from across our community in need of a Thanksgiving meal are welcome to drive through First Baptist Middleburg to receive prayer and one meal box that can feed a family of five (Limited to the first 1,000 families).”

Cars will be staged for the drive-through in the Parsonage Street Lot at First Middleburg and in the front lot of Clay High School for Family Church Green Cove.

What: Mission of the Dirt Road RagTag Thanksgiving

When: 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: 7790 SR 100, Keystone Heights

“Come join us for RagTag Thanksgiving. Bring a dish to share if you can/want. We would love to have you join us for Thanksgiving.”

What: Turkey Giveaway with Pendas Law Firm

When: 8:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25

Where: 3250 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

Pendas Law Firm will be giving away turkeys at its 16th annual event.

What: City Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Meal

When: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27

Where: City Rescue Mission’s, New Life Inn Campus, 234 W. State St., Downtown Jacksonville

What: Feast of Plenty

When: Noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: The Springs Church, 900 Park Ave., Orange Park

“All people are welcome to this lunch event where we will serve wholesome cooked meals. We have room for the hungry, those who are alone & anyone that’s simply looking to do something different on this great American Holiday ...”

What: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: 2229 Starling St, Brunswick, Ga.

Every year we get together not only as a church family but also as part of the Brunswick community and have a Thanksgiving Dinner ... We understand that this day may be spent with family, friends, or new friends like us at St James. We want to provide an opportunity for members of the community to have a hot meal to eat with us or to take home. You do not need to bring anything unless really want to share a favorite side or dessert with everyone.

You need to RSVP: Click here

