LIST: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia ahead of Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Millions of Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Milton, currently a major hurricane.

Many Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties are hosting sandbag distributions to make sure residents are prepared for the upcoming storm.

Northeast Florida

Baker County

The County and the City of Macclenny will be distributing sandbags to citizens of Baker County beginning today, Tuesday, October 7th from 3 PM until 7 PM, and Tuesday, October 8th from 8am until 5 pm. There is a limit of six (6) bags per household.

The bags can be picked up at the City Yard located on 764 Hartline Drive in Macclenny.

Clay County

Several sandbag locations are open on Monday and Tuesday from 8-6.

Sandbags are limited to 10 per person. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.

Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

Bags will be offered until they are gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions. The county will refill the sites as needed.

Those locations are:

Eagle Harbor Sports Complex, 4387 Lakeshore Dr.

Green Cove Springs, 25 Roderigo Avenue

Orange Park Sports and Recreational Park, 1086 Fromhart Street

Middleburg-Clay Hill, Omega Park, 4317 Co Rd 218

Keystone Heights Memorial Cemetery, 7304 State Road 100, Keystone Heights

Nassau County

Sandbags are available at three locations:

Fernandina Beach Central Park (Beech St & 11 Sth)

Yulee Ballpark (86142 Goodbread Road, 12 pm - 7 pm)

Hilliard Road Department (37356 Pea Farm Road, 12 pm - 7 pm)

Putnam County

The following sandbag sites are currently open:

145 West Washington St, Hawthorne

51 Sportsmans Dr, Welaka

223 Putnam County Blvd, East Palatka

341 Paradise Circle, San Mateo

Jonas Rd, Crescent City

5226 Silver Lake Dr, Palatka

107 Johns Rd, Palatka

114 South 11th St, Palatka

100 Drayton Island Rd, Georgetown

126 Boat Ramp Rd, Palatka

St. Johns County

St. Johns County is offering free sandbags to help prepare for potential impacts from Milton on Monday, Oct. 7: 12 PM - 5 PM and Tuesday, Oct. 8: 8 AM - 5 PM at the following locations:

Windswept Acres Park, 5335 SR A1A South, St. Augustine

Solomon Calhoun Center, 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Equestrian Center, 8200 Smith Road, Hastings

Mills Field, 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Augustine

North Beach Park, 3721 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach

Palm Valley Bridge (East Side of Intracoastal Waterway)

The City of St. Augustine is also providing free sandbags at Francis Field, 25 W. Castillo Dr, St. Augustine on Monday, Oct. 7: 1 PM - 5 PM and Tuesday, Oct. 8: 8 AM - 5 PM.

Important Info:

Maximum of 20 bags per person

Bring your own transportation and shovels

Bags typically weigh 30-40 lbs

Union County

Self-service sandbag operations are currently ongoing at the Union County Road Department (near the RMC West Unit and recreational complex) and at the City of Lake Butler’s old Wastewater Treatment Plant at 410 SE 11th St.

Southeast Georgia

Glynn County

Agencies from both Glynn County and Brunswick are mobilizing for the approach of Hurricane Milton: free sand and sandbags will be available beginning Tuesday morning at four locations:

Fire Station #3 at 3129 4th Street, Brunswick

Brunswick Public Works Yard, 204 Old Jesup Road (only open until 3pm)

North end of parking lot of Harold Pate Building, 1735 Reynolds Street, Brunswick

St. Simons Island Fire/Police/Public Works Substation near the airport (Demere & Old Demere Rd)

