LISTEN: Spotlight on Florida Amendment 3 and 4

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News investigates two of the most contentious ballot amendments being decided in the 2024 General Election. Listen at 9:00 am as we discuss Amendment 3 and 4 with Dr. Michael Binder, Director of the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab, and Action News Jax Jake Stofan.





Amendment 3: “Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

This amendment would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida for adults aged 21 and older. Under current law, marijuana is only legal for medical use with a doctor’s prescription, and those without a medical card with possession of the substance can result in jail time. If this amendment passes, Floridians over 21 would no longer need a medical prescription to purchase or possess cannabis products, and private companies would be allowed to obtain licenses to grow and sell marijuana for non-medical use.

In Support:

Proponents of this amendment argue that legalizing marijuana for recreational use is a matter of personal freedom and aligns with conservative values of individual responsibility. The “Yes on 3″ campaign details that adults should be free to make their own choices as long as those choices do not harm others, similar to 24 other states that have already legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Additionally, those in support, including Former President Donald Trump, argue that legalization will allow state law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes, enhancing public safety by redirecting resources toward violent crime and other significant threats to communities instead of drug offenses.

A 2023 state report suggested that legalizing recreational marijuana could generate over $195 million annually in state and local tax revenues, although the allocation of these funds remains uncertain. More information can be found on the campaign website here.

In Opposition:

Opponents of the amendment, including current Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Governor DeSantis, who launched the “Vote No on 3″ campaign to keep recreational marijuana illegal, have voiced concerns that it could lead to widespread commercialization of marijuana in Florida, similar to what has happened in states like Colorado and California. They worry that the amendment, because it would be part of the state’s constitution, could limit the state’s ability to regulate the industry effectively.

Critics also claim that legalization could lead to an increase in marijuana-related issues, including smell, public intoxication, and impaired driving. The opposition group’s website with further information can be found here.

Amendment 4: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

This amendment seeks to enshrine the right to an abortion in Florida’s constitution, guaranteeing that no law can restrict or ban abortion before the point of viability, which is generally around 24 weeks of pregnancy. It also includes provisions that would allow abortions beyond 24 weeks if a healthcare provider considers it necessary to protect the patient’s health. This amendment was proposed in response to recent laws passed by the Florida Legislature that banned abortion access after six weeks, following the fall of Roe v. Wade.

In Support:

A “yes” vote on this amendment would overturn the state’s current six-week abortion ban, which many pro-choice advocates argue is too restrictive. According to these groups, including “Yes on 4″, many women do not even know they are pregnant by six weeks, making it nearly impossible for them to seek an abortion within that timeframe.

Pro-choice organizations, such as Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), have launched campaigns to promote the amendment, arguing that the government should not interfere in personal healthcare decisions. They stress that the decision to have an abortion should be left to the individual and their medically-trained healthcare provider, not lawmakers. FPF’s mission and campaign details can be found here.

In Opposition:

Opponents of the amendment, argue that the language is reportedly too broad and could lead to an increase in late-term abortions past the state’s current deadline. They also claim that key terms like “viability” and “healthcare provider” are not adequately defined, which could create legal loopholes and allow more abortions later in pregnancy than voters might intend.

Critics also argue that this amendment would “undermine the rights of unborn children.” The “Vote No on 4″ campaign highlights its concerns here.