Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars to take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 p.m. on CBS47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium during week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS47 and ESPN.

Game Updates:

1:00 p.m.: Scheudled start of game

Jacksonville is trying to avoid a 0-4 start, which is a seemingly insurmountable hole. Only one team in NFL history — the 1992 San Diego Chargers — made the playoffs after starting 0-4.

The Jags have been winless through four games five times previously and never finished with more than five wins in any of those seasons.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are both desperate to move on after last week’s blowout losses when they meet in Houston on Sunday.

Houston opened the season with two wins before a 34-7 rout by Minnesota in Week 3. The Jaguars are in a far worse spot, still winless and reeling from an embarrassing 47-10 drubbing by Buffalo on Monday night.

“Look, there’s going to be adversity in this league, you’re going to be faced with it year-in and year-out,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. “But it’s how you bounce back from it, fight through it.”

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw his first two interceptions of the season last week, said it’s important to learn from what happened against the Vikings and to guard against letting bad feelings from that game linger.

“Don’t let one game define who we are,” he said. “It is early in the year we are still a really, really good football team and we are going to go out there and prove that. We have to learn from our mistakes but also, we can’t hold our head down and not learn from it and just start soaking in our own sorrow. So still keep the swag.”

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has lost eight consecutive starts and has thrown just two touchdown passes this season. But he was successful in his previous trip to Houston, with his most recent win coming in a 24-21 victory against the Texans on Nov. 26.

He remains positive that this team can turn things around despite its terrible start.

“Obviously we’re frustrated and the game the other night was just a disaster on pretty much every level,” he said. “But we still have the confidence in our group, our coaches, our team. That’s not going to change and that can’t change. I think that’s when you have problems, when you lose that confidence and start pointing fingers and there’s been none of that.”

