Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots in London at 9:30 a.m.

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) are prepared to face the New England Patriots (1-5) at Wembley Stadium in London.

The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and broadcast on the NFL Network app.

The Jaguars are among four teams tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-5, with the Patriots right alongside them. Both teams have endured a dreadful start to the season, but the Jaguars entered with higher expectations.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:44 a.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Patriots, score 7-0

9:30 a.m.: Scheduled start to the game

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars secondary has struggled without Campbell, who missed the last five games with a hamstring injury.

Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension before training camp and played well in the season opener.

Also Saturday, the Jags elevated running back Jake Funk and defensive end Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday that running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) would be a game-time decision.

