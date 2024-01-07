LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Update 2:10 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Titans. 21-10 Titans.

Update 1:54 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Titans. 14-10 Titans are in the lead.

Update 1:44 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 10-7 Jags are in the lead.

Update 1:19 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 7-3 Titans are in the lead.

Update 1:10 p.m.: FIELD GOAL by the Jags. 3-0 the Jags are in the lead.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans have one thing in common going into their regular-season finale.

Nobody is looking past Sunday.

The Jaguars (9-7) can win back-to-back AFC South titles for the first time since 1998-99, and a fourth straight victory over their oldest division rival is the simplest playoff math. They kept Tennessee from winning the division for a third consecutive year in the season finale a year ago at Jacksonville.

Read: Lawrence will start in week 18; Kirk will miss game vs. Titans

Coach Doug Pederson refuses to even share other scenarios that could earn his Jaguars a playoff berth beyond just beating Tennessee.

“I’m not going to cloud their mind with stuff,” Pederson said. “Obviously, our focus is trying to beat Tennessee and regardless of records and who’s playing and who’s not playing, this is always a really good football game and it’s a four-quarter game. That’s our focus right now.”

Read: Injury concerns for Nadal after losing in the quarterfinals of his tour comeback at Brisbane

The Titans (5-11) have known their season ends Sunday since being eliminated well before the finale for the first time in coach Mike Vrabel’s six seasons. This also is the final game for two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill under their current deals.

“It’s definitely going to be a moment,” Henry said. “The last game of the season, and I’ll be a free agent after this year. Been here eight years, so I’m just be grateful to whoever shows up and I know the fans will come out and, hopefully we put on a show, be able to finish strong.”

Tannehill lost his job as the starter after a sprained ankle in mid-October to rookie Will Levis. But Levis was knocked out of his second game in three weeks after a defender stepped on his right foot in last week’s 26-3 loss in Houston. Tannehill and Henry are 32-20 when starting together.

Levis’ injury giving Tannehill a chance to start has kept the veteran focused on this game and not his future.

Read: Maui Musings: Tommy Fleetwood the epitome of grace in losing

“We have a chance to go out on the right foot,” Tannehill said. “We want to go out and play well and come up with a win.”

The Jaguars routed the visiting Titans with Levis starting on Nov. 19. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, who has missed four games with a groin injury, remembers the Jaguars and Titans battling to the final minutes a year ago.

“Thankfully we have a lot of veteran leadership and guys that were there that were able to experience that,” Kirk said. “So now ... we can kind of bring that sense of urgency and that intensity and what to expect going into Sunday.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.