Local

Trees, signs, power lines down as severe weather moves through Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is receiving reports of damage and issues on the roadways as severe weather moves through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The First Alert Weather Team told you early this morning that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the area until noon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Interstate 295 traffic was snarled on the West Beltway due to branches in the road on I-295 southbound between Pritchard and Commonwealth Roads.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On the I-295 East Beltway, two lanes of the Dames Point Bridge northbound were blocked due to a truck on its side:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In the Riverview neighborhood of Jacksonville, neighbors told us that trees went down on Clyde Drive just south of Soutel Drive.

Tree down on Clyde Drive in Jacksonville

Tree down on Clyde Drive in Jacksonville Tree down on Clyde Drive in Jacksonville (Viewer photo)

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach, where trees and power lines are down:

Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach Tree down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

Power line down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

Power line down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach Power line down at Penman Road and Seagate Avenue in Jacksonville Beach

On X, a viewer sent Action News Jax photos of a tree in their yard in Mandarin.

We will continue monitoring damage and traffic reports throughout the day and will bring you the latest on air and on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

PHOTOS: Trees, power lines, signs blown down as storms move through Jacksonville area

You can send us photos of what you’re seeing in your neighborhood by uploading photos to the module below:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!