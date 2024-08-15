LJD Jewish Family & Community Services matches every dollar donated to food pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services (JFCS) announced it has launched its annual Match Challenge.

Until Sept. 30, the Block Family will match every dollar donated to the Max Block Food Pantry. This effectively doubles the impact of every contribution.

“The need for food in the Jacksonville community has grown exponentially, with the Max Food Pantry serving almost 32,000 people last fiscal year -- a significant increase from the 19,000 individuals served the year before,” JFCS said in a statement. “All monetary donations will be used to stock the pantry with essential food items for local residents in need.”

Also doubling is the Max Block Food Pantry itself. JFCS said the expansion and renovation is set to be completed by early October. The facility will double its size, allowing more shelf space for donations, increased refrigerator capacity, a new walk-in freezer, and even a pet supply shelf.

JFCS wants to remind everyone that while money being accepted through Sept. 30, non-perishable donations are also accepted.

