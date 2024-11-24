Local 12-year-old girl arrested, allegedly threatened to kill another girl after argument

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a 12-year-old girl for threatening to kill another girl over Snapchat.

The suspect threatened the victim because of an argument over a boy.

According to a news release, the victim’s older sister reported that the victim had been having issues with other girls.

Deputies said the suspect sent a series of audio recordings to the victim, saying things like, “I will literally blow your brains out.”

The suspect originally told deputies she didn’t have a Snapchat. However, the app was found on her phone. She acknowledged being in the Snapchat group during the argument but denied sending voice messages.

According to the release, deputies determined the messages were consistent with her voice tone, pitch, and inflection.

The 12-year-old female was arrested for Written or Electronic Threats to Kill.

