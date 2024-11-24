Local

Local 12-year-old girl arrested, allegedly threatened to kill another girl after argument

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Stock photo of handcuffs. (Andrey Maslakov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a 12-year-old girl for threatening to kill another girl over Snapchat.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The suspect threatened the victim because of an argument over a boy.

According to a news release, the victim’s older sister reported that the victim had been having issues with other girls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the suspect sent a series of audio recordings to the victim, saying things like, “I will literally blow your brains out.”

The suspect originally told deputies she didn’t have a Snapchat. However, the app was found on her phone. She acknowledged being in the Snapchat group during the argument but denied sending voice messages.

According to the release, deputies determined the messages were consistent with her voice tone, pitch, and inflection.

The 12-year-old female was arrested for Written or Electronic Threats to Kill.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!