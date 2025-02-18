Local art gallery to showcase emerging artists from Flagler College

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local art gallery has announced a new program aimed at highlighting work from students at Flagler College.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The gallery, Art Collective St. Augustine, announced “Emerging Visions: The Next Generation of Artists”, which will open on March 7. The goal of the program is to provide a platform for local college students to share their art with the community.

Working in cooperation with Flagler College and Jason Schwab, Chair of Flagler’s Department of Visual Arts, Art Collective will offer the opportunity for 2 students per month to showcase their work.

An opening reception will be held on March 7 from 5-9 p.m., where attendees will have the opportunity to meet the first two student artists, Emma Chouinard and Reese Haselden. Admission is free to the public.

Student Artists featured at upcoming St. Augustine art gallery

“We are excited to provide a space where young Artists can showcase their creativity, gain exposure in the art world and cultivate the experience of exhibiting their artwork in a professional setting alongside established, local Artists – who can also offer advice and guidance for their futures” said Mare Martelli, Owner of Art Collective Gallery

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.