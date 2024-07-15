Local arts and entertainment staples up for statewide recognition in ‘Best of Florida’ voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Votes are now open for this year’s Best of Florida Awards, and several local favorites have been nominated in various categories.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

List of Categories

Art Classes & Workshops

Art Galleries

Botanical Gardens

Dance Schools, Studios & Instructors

Family Amusement Places

Festivals

Museums

Music Schools & Instructors

Performing Arts Schools, Studios & Instructors

Professional Sports Teams

Theater Venues

Voting is open, and the community is encouraged to support their local favorites.

Full list of nominees for each category can be found on their website HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.