Local arts and entertainment staples up for statewide recognition in ‘Best of Florida’ voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Votes are now open for this year’s Best of Florida Awards, and several local favorites have been nominated in various categories.
List of Categories
- Art Classes & Workshops
- Art Galleries
- Botanical Gardens
- Dance Schools, Studios & Instructors
- Family Amusement Places
- Festivals
- Museums
- Music Schools & Instructors
- Performing Arts Schools, Studios & Instructors
- Professional Sports Teams
- Theater Venues
Voting is open, and the community is encouraged to support their local favorites.
Full list of nominees for each category can be found on their website HERE.
