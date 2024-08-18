Local church offering depression support group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aspire Church in San Marco is kicking off a depression support group for women called Sister Chicks of Hope.

The church describes it as “a faith-based support group dedicated to promoting healing and growth among women with depression.”

It targets college-aged women and older.

Joanna Norris, a certified mental health coach, will be leading the group.

The first meeting is on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. There will be weekly meetings.

