Local crossing guard turns 87

Happy birthday Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook wished Crossing Guard Daniel Finch a happy 87th birthday.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook wished Crossing Guard Daniel Finch a happy 87th birthday.

He turned 87 on Thursday.

Finch has been a crossing guard in the community for 10 years.

Photos posted by Sheriff Cook on Facebook show Finch smiling with a cupcake.

