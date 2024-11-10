Local domestic violence offender indicted for illegally trying to buy guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — An indictment has returned for Vance Perry from Palatka. It charges him with lying to a federally licensed firearms dealer while trying to buy a gun in two separate instances.

According to a news release, the indictment states that Perry lied on Feb.18, 2023, and Mar. 25. On the required paperwork, he indicated he wasn’t convicted of a domestic violence offense.

The indictment alleges this was a false statement. Perry was convicted of domestic battery on Dec. 28, 2021.

Perry faces up to five years in federal prison if found guilty.

