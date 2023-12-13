Local fallen firefighters are honored at JFRD's annual remembrance memorial ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Our community’s fallen firefighters should never be forgotten.

So on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department held its day of remembrance memorial ceremony.

The ceremony honored 25 firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“They selflessly pass their life on so others could live,” said JFRD Fire Chief and Director, Keith Powers. “They gave up everything in service to this city.”

City leaders also gathered to honor JFRD fallen firefighters.

“Firefighting is a dangerous job...” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “They knew that and yet they still put on the uniform every day.”

And they stood with families, grieving, the loss of their loved ones, whose ultimate sacrifice came through their service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Terona Feacher’s son, Michael Freeland, was a firefighter for 7 years.

“It’s an honor,” said Terona.

Terona’s brother was also a firefighter and she said Michael followed in his footsteps.

“Mike always looked up to his uncle and when he saw the work that he did and he was able to visit a few fire stations with him,” said Terona.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Michael is one of 25 firefighters whose names are etched at the memorial at JFRD Fire Station 1, in Downtown Jacksonville.

Terona said Michael was a friendly, loving guy and it was his calling to become a firefighter.

“For him to die that honorable death, saving someone and sacrificing, that’s who he was, he was just a sacrificer,” Terona said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.