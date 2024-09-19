Local family holds vigil for 2-year-old that drowned in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family is saying goodbye to their two-year-old after the child drowned in a retention pond Tuesday night.

Melanie White drowned at the Bennet Creek apartment complex on the Southside. A vigil was held for her on Wednesday night.

The family told Action News Jax they were in the process of getting Melanie diagnosed with autism.

Action News Jax has reported several drownings over the summer involving kids with special needs. Autism advocates say bodies of water like retention ponds pose a dangerous threat to kids with autism.

“I’m sad because I miss my baby, but I’m also very upset right now because it seems like every month or so there is a child being pulled out of these waters – the retention ponds,” Melanie’s great-grandmother Frankie Washington said.

