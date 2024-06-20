Local father speaks about arrest in hit-and-run crash that killed son over one-year ago

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A local father is speaking out after an arrest was just made in his son’s hit and run death early last year.

Jerry Stepp was just 22 years old when he was killed at the intersection of Blanding Blvd. and Orange Park Northway. It’s been 16 months since it happened and his family is still working through the grieving process.

“I don’t even know how to process it. We are still, everyday, dealing with it,” Jerol Stepp said

Stepp was described as someone who always cared for others.

“Goofy, funny, they called him ‘care bear’ because he cared about everybody,” Stepp said. “If you didn’t know him he’d help you out.”

The 22-year-old died three days after investigators said he was hit by Sorie Brown, who was recently arrested in connection to the death. Investigators said he was behind the wheel when the crash happened and he took off running afterwards.

Stepp said he’s glad Brown is off the streets.

“Leaving someone like that, it just eats at me, like how can a human being do that to someone and cause an accident that severe and just run away?” Stepp said.

Stepp said the hardest part is not being able to see his son ever again; and if he’s listening.

“I love him and miss him very much,” he said.

According to court records, the suspect was found guilty of driving drunk in Duval county in 2021 and previously charged with driving without a valid license and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license in Clay County.

