Local groups in Northeast Florida are uniting for the Together Against Hate discussion panel

Together Against Hate

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local faith leaders, professionals from OneJax, and members of the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida will join for a panel discussion at the Main Library in Downtown Jacksonville.

The event will be about Together Against Hate which is promoting unity in the community.

The event is presented by the Jewish Community Alliance and the First Coast YMCA.

It is free to the community but, attendees must register by the Together Against Hate event page.

This event will be on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

