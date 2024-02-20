Northeast Florida high school spring sports media day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no shortage of talent across the sports landscape in the Northeast Florida landscape. Dozens of those talented high school athletes made their way to the Winston Family YMCA for Spring Sports Media Day.

Players took their turns on the microphone talking about a variety of topics, including the final opportunity to suit up for their respective schools.

Hunter Carns is a senior at First Coast High School. He is committed to play baseball for Florida State University but also has the opportunity to potentially be drafted to play professional baseball. Despite those looming options, he tells Action Sports Jax’s Marcel Robinson and Stuart Webber that he’s living in the moment and enjoying his final year in high school.

Click here to watch the Action Sports Jax Interview with FSU Commit, Hunte Carns.

Carns isn’t the only player with solidified college plans following the conclusion of his highs school career. A handful of other athletes, including track stars Christian Miller (University of Georgia Commit) and Tristan Evatt (University of South Florida commit), stopped by to talk about their respective commitments and the appreciation of their hard work.

