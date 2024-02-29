Local

Local investigators cracking down on retail theft ring targeting area Home Depot and Target stores

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax

FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Northeast Florida and Georgia are cracking down on a retail theft ring in our area that’s targeted Home Depot and Target stores.

It unraveled slowly starting back in 2022. Police got jail phone calls between two of the suspects. They detailed out what to steal, what makes the most money, and which places were easiest to take from.

But how they allegedly did it is something that got picked up eventually and led to several people behind bars.

The retail theft ring is accused of stealing more than $86,000 from two different stores in three states.

“You’re taking gambles when you do things like this,” Allen Yuill who shops at Home Depot said.

Investigators said Christopher Coats, Kimberly Thompson, and Brian Wallace were involved in an organized theft ring. Reports mention at least five other people involved in the conspiracy but Action News Jax is still collecting information on everyone believed to be involved.

Home Depot and Target were the retailers hit at least 72 times as of last June.

Home Depot lost $85,000 in the process, leaving customers like Yuill baffled.

