Local Jewish Community Alliance secures almost $14 million to expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The David A. Stein Jewish Community Alliance secured $13.9 million in funding for its “Building Our Future Together” campaign.

Starting Monday, the community center will begin to renovate and expand.

Pickleball courts are at the top of the list to be added to the center.

Additionally, the expansion project will add a new two-story building, which means more than 15,000 square feet of additional space.

Security enhancements will be made in the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Welcome Area and throughout the JCA campus.

The project also includes a state-of-the-art splash pad for all ages.

The Selevan Family Aquatics Center will expand to include a lifeguard breakroom, a heated outdoor pool, a parent viewing area, a splash pad, and more.

A 27-foot interactive wall will be built to showcase Jewish history.

The JCA has a final goal of $18.4 million for the campaign.

