Local law enforcement prepares for New Year’s Eve drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New Year’s Eve is on Sunday and we want you to be safe.

Of course, the means staying away from behind the wheel of a car if you’ve had anything to drink.

“We just want people to be safe. We want everyone to be safe,” said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Christian Hancock.

That’s the message the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants to share for those who have plans to ring in the new year.

“People that don’t drink are unsafe when people that drink decide to drive,” said Hancock.

Whether you are out drinking or with someone else that is, Hancock said there is no reason to get behind the wheel of a car if you’ve had one ounce of alcohol.

“There are many options out there these days for not having to drink and drive, with ride shares, and obviously you can phone a friend,” said Hancock.

According to JSO records, in 2020, there were 247 calls for service for DUI’s and crashes between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

That number dropped to 221 in 2021, and 210 in 2022.

“Just because you don’t feel like you’re intoxicated doesn’t necessarily mean you aren’t legally at that point,” said Hancock.

On New Year’s Eve, JSO will have all DUI units out on the streets, looking for signs of impaired driving.

While if you get a DUI , JSO said the consequences could range, but ultimately it is a misdemeanor which means short jail time and a lot of fines.

