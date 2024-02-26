Local memorial plaque build event held to honor 100 fallen veterans and first responders

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local St. Johns County apparel company held its largest-ever, annual Plaque Build Event to honor 100 fallen veterans and first responders.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Til Valhalla Project (T.V.P.) is veteran-owned and operated. Its team members, veterans, and other invited guests gathered at Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia on Monday to handcraft 100 unique memorial plaques. The company said each plaque will be surprise-delivered to the Hero’s family at no cost to them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Plaques came first and apparel came second,” T.V.P. founder and USMC Veteran Korey Shaffer said about the event. Shaffer wanted to ensure everyone who served selflessly and with honor is remembered forever, no matter how or when they pass.

T.V.P. announced that this year’s Plaque Build Event pushed the total number of Fallen Heroes Honored by T.V.P. and its supporters to almost 3,000.

T.V.P.’s message about reaching this landmark number; “We don’t stop until EVERY Hero is remembered.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Til Valhalla Project bills itself as a mission-based company offering quality products with extraordinary impact. Their mission is to reduce veteran suicide and make sure no hero goes forgotten.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.