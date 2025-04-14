Local non-profit K9s for Warriors helps craft bill to support veteran service dog programs

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday, United States Senators reintroduced a bill that would help provide service dogs to veterans in need.

The bipartisan Service Dogs Assisting Veterans (SAVES) Act, would establish a program through the Department of Veterans Affairs to award grants to non-profit organizations that provide that service.

K9s for Warriors, a non-profit organization based out of Ponte Vedra Beach, said it worked with the senators to get the bill ready for consideration. Members of the organization, along with service dogs, joined them on Capitol Hill this month.

“Service dogs have a proven track record of providing life-saving assistance to Veterans in critical need,” said Bill McCabe, Vice President of Government & External Affairs, K9s For Warriors. “The SAVES Act will ultimately put more service dogs in the hands of Veterans with visible and invisible disabilities, allowing them to regain their independence and reintegrate into civilian life. We applaud this bipartisan, bicameral effort and urge Congress to pass this important legislation without delay.”

Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are leading the charge within the Senate.

“Long after the fighting on the battlefield ends, too many of the courageous servicemembers come home and continue to battle against enemies that many consider just as insidious as those with guns, grenades, and rockets. That is why in 2021, I introduced the PAWS Act that created a pilot program to provide canine training to eligible veterans, but it is clear we must continue to build on that effort to ensure this program is expanded to veterans in need,” said Senator Tillis.

The SAVES Act was introduced before in 2023, but did not become law.

Below are the requirements organizations would have to meet to receive funding:

“Under the SAVES Act, nonprofit organizations would be required to submit an application to the Secretary that includes a description of the training that will be provided by the organization to eligible veterans; the training of dogs that will serve as service dogs; the aftercare services that the organization will provide for the service dogs and eligible Veteran; the plan for publicizing the availability of service dogs through a marketing campaign; the committee of the organization to have humane standards or animals. Nonprofit organizations would also need to certify that they are accredited by Assistance Dogs International or another widely recognized accreditation organization.”

Read the full legislation:

