Local parents react to new Duval County school bus policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, more than 100,00 students return to school in Duval County, but some will be walking to school instead of taking the bus.

That’s because the school district voted in May to change the bussing policy. Buses used to pick up all students who lived more than a mile and a half away from their school. Now, middle and high schoolers have to live at least two miles from their school to get a lift.

This will impact about 1,100 students across the county.

Some parents told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir the new rule is dangerous and unfair.

However, the new rule complies with state law.

The district is expected to save up to $500,00 with the change

