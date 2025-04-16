Local pastor arrested on Sexual Battery with a minor charges in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday by the Palatka Police Department on charges related to sexual battery with a minor.

On April 10, 2025, officers with Palatka PD received a tip regarding an inappropriate relationship between a minor and an adult male, 42-year-old Leo Alfonzo Parker.

Through the investigation conducted by officers, the reports regarding the relationship were able to be confirmed. It was also revealed that Parker was the lead pastor of a local church in Palatka and that the relationship with the minor, aged between 12-18, had lasted for an “extended period of time”.

A warrant for Parker’s arrest was made on April 16, 2025. He surrendered to detectives shortly after and was transported to the Putnam County Jail. Parker is held on a $100,000 bond.

