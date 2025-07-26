Local programs offer free food and support for Clay County families

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Clay County facing tough times have several free resources available to help with food, support, and basic services.

Food for Clay County hosts regular food distribution events at locations across the county.

Residents can check the calendar on the group’s Facebook page or call 904-284-9859.

The Clay Train is a monthly event offering free services for Clay County residents. It’s organized by Impact Clay, and details are available at impactclay.org or by calling 904-330-1848.

The Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market accepts SNAP and EBT payments. Through Fresh Access Bucks, those benefits are doubled and can be used to get free fruits and vegetables.

More information about the program is available at orangeparkmarket.com.

Orange Park High School also holds a food distribution event every third Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It takes place under the orange tent facing Kingsley Avenue.

Those in need of more help can also visit findhelp.org and enter their ZIP code to search for free or low-cost programs nearby.

These services aim to support anyone in Clay County who may be struggling to make ends meet.

