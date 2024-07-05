Local Red Cross volunteers deploying in Texas ahead of Beryl's expected landfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With now-tropical storm Beryl expected to restrengthen to a hurricane before making landfall in Southern Texas, local Red Cross volunteers are hitting the road to stage for disaster response in the region.

A team of three local Red Cross volunteers hit the road for San Antonio in preparation for the expected landfall of Beryl.

Their Emergency Response Vehicle, or ERV, is capable of serving up 12,500 people two hot meals per day in the aftermath of a disaster.

The Red Cross team expects to arrive in Texas within the next two days and will be ready to hit the ground running and provide relief to the worst-hit spots.

“When you see this ad on television, send a $10 check, that check goes for fuel and it goes for food to distribute this. I was talking to one of our major donors last month and I explained what we did with the food and they were amazed with the money they’ve donated and they were amazed that it went that far,” said Red Cross volunteer John Gilman.

You can help out the Red Cross’ efforts by clicking HERE.

