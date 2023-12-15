Local

Local student Addison Gomez shows film in NYC and receives DCPS Superintendent’s Coin of Excellence

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Addison Gomez receives Duval Superintendent's Coin of Excellence. Photo: Duval County Public Schools

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Duval County student directed a short film that was selected to be screened in the New York City’s AMC Theater in Times Square.

Addison Gomez’s film “Mona Lisa” was chosen by the 2023 All American High School Film Festival.

Gomez is a junior at Samuel Wolfson School of Advanced Studies in Jacksonville, studying filmmaking and theater production.

Her 3-minute short film casts her twin sister as a shy teen who slowly gains confidence and develops her own Mona Lisa smile.

“Putting that whole thing together with my friends was just really fun, because they also felt that same insecurity of high school, if you can relate,” Gomez says. “It’s just trying to figure yourself out before you gotta go into the real world and be an adult.”

Gomez won a one-thousand dollar prize for vlogging about her time in New York City during the film festival and she received the Duval County Superintendent’s Coin of Excellence, given to one student each month who exhibits an outstanding achievement

“If you have the passion and you have the love for doing film and art and stuff like that, then you need to reach out to others,” Gomez says. " I would just say put yourself out there.”


©2023 Cox Media Group

Sheifalika Bhatnagar

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sheifalika Bhatnagar is WOKV's morning traffic and news reporter. She is a University of North Florida graduate with a degree in Communication, focused on Multimedia Production and Journalism.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!