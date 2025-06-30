Local students get inside look at County Government in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three high school students recently completed the 2025 St. Johns County Student Shadow Program.

The eight-day experience ran from June 9 to 17 and gave them a close-up view of county operations.

Read: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into light pole in Bartram Park

Alexandra Nay of St. Johns Virtual School, along with Ishikta Kumari and Srija Patchipulusu from Allen D. Nease High School, were selected for the program. All three are rising juniors or seniors.

The students visited several departments, including Emergency Operations, Public Works, and Health and Human Services.

They also toured water and wastewater treatment plants, the St. Augustine Airport, and attended county board meetings.

They even participated in an Economic Development Roundtable with local healthcare leaders.

The program also included shadowing the Public Affairs and Parks and Recreation teams.

“The goal is to engage students and show them how local government really works,” Savannah Evans said, County Administrative Manager. “It’s about building civic understanding and leadership.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Evans said the students brought “energy, curiosity, and thoughtful perspectives.” She praised them as examples of the kind of future leaders the county hopes to support.

A video produced by the Office of Public Affairs highlights the students’ experience. It includes footage of their tours and short interviews with each participant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.