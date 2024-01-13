Locals tour free at St. Augustine's oldest haunted tours

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Ghost Tours of St. Augustine is now expanding the Local Resident FREE ghost tour nights to a full 7 nights a week.

Locals in surrounding counties like Duval, Flagler, Putnam and Clay are also able to tour for free now through May 31. There is also 50% off offer for Florida Resident discounts on all tours.

The Ghostly Experience Lantern Lit Haunted History Walking Tour is the world’s first public “ghost tour.” Ghost tours of St Augustine states that the first ghost tour was thanks to a local resident by the name of Sandy Craig, who is also a Menorcan descendent.

As the city’s very first haunted tour operator started over 30 years ago. “We are proud to support our local community, who’s residents both past and present have contributed to so many of the historic ghost stories we’ve preserved through our research. We want to share these enchanted tours with EVERYONE we can, in order to keep that history alive! We also know things are more expensive these days and so we want to do what we can to help our local residents enjoy their own history, along with all of our visitors,” said Ghost Tours of St. Augustine in a news release.

You must call to make your reservation, whether for the county local free nights or the Florida resident discounts.

Our downtown office is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (904) 825-0087

Click here for more information.

