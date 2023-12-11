‘Lock ‘em up:’ Family wants answers after 2-year-old critically wounded in Durkeeville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is left looking for answers and a two-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that child was shot in his own home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This happened after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday in Durkeeville as police said gunfire from outside entered the home. Whoever’s responsible is still out on the loose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Panic erupted in a Durkeeville home last night as a shot was fired from outside. The bullet struck a two-year-old boy inside that home. He’s now recovering in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

“It just blows me away, you know, and my heart goes out to the family,” President of the Jacksonville Chapter of MAD DADS, Donald Foy said. “First of all, they had nothing to do with this, and a two-year-old had nothing to do with it begin shot.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this all happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday when one of their shot spotters was activated on Mt. Herman Street in the Durkeeville area.

They later learned that a two-year-old boy was shot by gunfire coming from outside the home.

Now, a family is left looking for answers.

Donald Foy with the community anti-violence organization MAD DADS said in the wake of this “senseless shooting,” the call to action is clear for those who may know the person responsible.

“The way we’re going to stop ‘em, is to lock ‘em up,” Foy said. “Call the sheriff’s office, call crime stoppers, and tell who it was.”

Action News Jax had the chance to speak with a woman over the phone who claims to be the boy’s great-aunt. She said the family isn’t willing to speak on camera at this time as they continue to deal with any family’s absolute nightmare.

A nightmare Foy said will unfortunately haunt the baby boy for the rest of his life.

“Even if he’s able to walk and come back, just the impact of being shot, at, you know, a two-year-old. That’s going to have an impact on his life for the rest of his life.”

JSO is looking to take those responsible for this shooting off the streets, but not without the public’s help.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anybody with information related to this crime is asked to call the police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.