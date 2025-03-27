LOCKOUT LIFTED: Spring Park police activity triggered lockdowns at two schools

UPDATE 6:30 P.M.:

Parents received a message from Douglas Anderson’s principal just before 6:30 P.M. informing them that the lockout was lifted.

Duval County Public Schools told Action News Jax that Spring Park Elementary also had a lockout in place.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said one adult was transported from the address of the elementary school just before 5 P.M. with serious injuries

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was put on lockout Thursday evening due to nearby police activity.

The school sent a text to parents before 6 P.M. informing them about the situation.

According to the message, all students are safe in a secure location on campus.

Anyone there for after-school activities will not be able to enter or leave until the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gives the all-clear.

Action News Jax is working to learn the nature of the investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

