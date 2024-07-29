‘London to New York in 90 minutes:’ Hypersonic aircraft testing facility approved at Cecil Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Aviation Authority board members unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement for Atlanta-based hypersonic aircraft company, Hermeus, to open an engine test facility at the Cecil Airport.

Hermeus has been on a mission since 2018 to create reusable hypersonic planes for the United States Department of Defense.

“I care deeply about our mission of keeping America safe. Hypersonic technology is one of the most critical areas for the D.O.D.,” Co-founder of Hermeus Glenn Case said.

Case secured a 5-year lease to use four Cecil Airport facilities through the Jacksonville Aviation Authority board. The company also received $2 million in incentives from the city under the project code name “Heat.”

The Hermeus has four hypersonic testing facilities located in four different states. When asked why he chose northeast Florida for the fifth testing site Case said Cecil Airport had the necessary space to grow the company.

“We’re getting bigger, but we needed space to do that. Florida was the right place to do it,” Case said.

The company plans a $135 million capital investment to expand its research. This will include 100 jobs paying more than $100,000 in West Jacksonville according to the Office of Economic Development.

“This is a huge deal for the airport and the city due to the high-paying tech jobs they are bringing to the city,” Director of Cecil Airport Matt Bocchino said.

The facilities include two engine test cells, an office building, and a hush house. This is a noise-suppressed facility used for testing aircraft systems.

Case said the ultimate goal of these aircraft is to carry people hypersonically across oceans. They already developed two aircraft capable of flying from New York to London in 90 minutes.

The company will have a groundbreaking ceremony at the Cecil Airport either in August or September.

